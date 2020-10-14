Thank you for Reading.

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

KACY EVANS, 62, of Charleston passed Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a long battle with ALS. Memorial services will be announced at a later date due. Until then, you may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.