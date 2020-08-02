KARL STEELE THOMPSON, 80, of Charleston WV passed away July 28 at Hospice House West after a short illness.
He was born November 10, 1939 in Allen Junction WV to Ethel and Clarence Thompson.
He was employed by the telephone company (C&P, Bell Atlantic and Verizon), retiring after 28 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Clarence Thompson and is survived by his wife Rebecca Clendenin Thompson; son, Jeremy Brent Thompson and his wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Daniel and Kaitlyn Thompson of Charleston; brother, Calvin Thompson and his wife Donna of Smicksburg, PA and niece Elizabeth Partin and her husband Chris of Lexington, KY and a host of family and friends.
Since he was 15, he has been a ham radio operator and later was active in the WV State Radio Council, serving as president of the state group for several years. He received the ARRL Roanoke Division Amateur of the Year award in 1983 and the ARRL Roanoke Division Service Award (1983). He had many other accomplishments in amateur radio.
Karl played piano from an early age, playing in church and played piano and sang with the Jubileers, Kinsmen and Watchmen quartets.
He was a great fan of old time country music. He played guitar, autoharp and piano. For four years, he and John Johnson hosted the Old Time Country Music Hour on WZAC FM. They also performed as a duo, promoting the love of old-time music around the state and region.
As Karl requested, there will be no funeral or visitation. Affordable Cremations of WV was in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to express their great appreciation to the staff of Hospice House West for their wonderful service, both in the home and at Hospice House. Any memorials should be donated to Hospice House West in Karl's memory.