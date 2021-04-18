Kathryn Suzanne Young

KATHRYN SUZANNE WALKER YOUNG, 57, of Dunbar passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Born November 5, 1963 in witchita, KS, she was a daughter of Brenda Walker of Charleston and the late John Walker. She was also preceded in death by David Young and Tom Burger, the fathers of her children.
Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her children, Bradon Young (Elisha) of Sissonville, Ka-Loni Young (Michael Burford) of Sissonville, Charlee Young of Charleston; her grand children, Alona, Kyla and Kam; her biological father, Pete Whitaker of Parkersburg; siblings, Bambi, John 2, Stan, Jeff, Heather, John, Phillip, Greg and Hillary.
A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions should be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.