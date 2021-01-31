KEITH WAYNE BURDETTE, 60, of Montgomery, formerly of Sissonville, gained his freedom from all bondage on Monday, January 25, 2021. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to read his complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
