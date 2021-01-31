Thank you for Reading.

413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
KEITH WAYNE BURDETTE, 60, of Montgomery, formerly of Sissonville, gained his freedom from all bondage on Monday, January 25, 2021.