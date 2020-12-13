KELLY LEIGH KERNS, 39 of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
She was born on December 26, 1980 to Billy and Krista Heasley Kerns. Kelly is predeceased by her father.
She was a 1999 graduate of George Washington High School. Kelly lived life fully and never met a stranger. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family and would give anyone the shirt off her back. She was such a caring, beautiful soul, and had the most beautiful smile and dimples. She is loved by so many.
She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Karlie Powers; her mother, Krista; sisters, Lori and Kari; her four nieces, several uncles and aunts, and many numerous cousins. Kelly donated her organs so that others could live. Our lives are forever changed. We will forever love and miss you Kelly until we see you again.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.