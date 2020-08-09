KENNETH CLEVELAND SMITH, Jr., passed away peacefully in his home with his family on July 15, 2020.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Linda of 56 years and his children: Kathy, Kenny, Karen, Kristina and daughter-in-law, Anita Smith. He was additionally blessed with many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kenneth was a very successful entrepreneur running Royal Supply Company for over 60 years. He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in business. He was a proud Mason and member of the Beni Kedem Shrine and a founding member of the Clarksburg Hangar of the Quiet Birdmen, a prestigious organization of pilots. He loved hunting, fishing and being a pilot, especially when he was able to spend time doing this with friends and family. KC was happiest relaxing at his beloved camp in Clay county. He was a gregarious, loving, generous man and a wonderful companion to his many close friends. He will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held later in September. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of KC to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 2626 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Phone: (304) 346-6434.
You may also visit his Tribute page to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
