Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Kenneth Cleveland Smith
SYSTEM

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

KENNETH CLEVELAND SMITH, Jr., passed away peacefully in his home with his family on July 15, 2020.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Linda of 56 years and his children: Kathy, Kenny, Karen, Kristina and daughter-in-law, Anita Smith. He was additionally blessed with many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Kenneth was a very successful entrepreneur running Royal Supply Company for over 60 years. He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in business. He was a proud Mason and member of the Beni Kedem Shrine and a founding member of the Clarksburg Hangar of the Quiet Birdmen, a prestigious organization of pilots. He loved hunting, fishing and being a pilot, especially when he was able to spend time doing this with friends and family. KC was happiest relaxing at his beloved camp in Clay county. He was a gregarious, loving, generous man and a wonderful companion to his many close friends. He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held later in September. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of KC to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 2626 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Phone: (304) 346-6434.

You may also visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.

Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.