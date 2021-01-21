KENNETH FLIPPIN On January 14, 2021 Ken Flippin lost an incredible fight to live after having a second heart attack. While recovering from a severe burn to his feet, he survived a series of procedures, amputations, and other serious health concerns. His kind heart and friendship is sorely missed by all who had the privilege of loving him.
Ken was born August 8, 1966 in South Charleston. He attended St. Albans High School graduating in the class of 1984. During this time, he broke swimming records as a competitive swimmer on the Lakewood swimming team, and played in the high school band. He went on to attend West Virginia University, where he played the trombone in the marching band, and graduated with his Degree in Education.
Ken didn't know a stranger, and lived his life to the fullest. He was in the Kanawha Players Theater Club, owned his dog training business and kennels, was an active member in many different rescue groups, and touched many lives and hearts.
Ken is survived by his father, Robert Flippin, and wife, Becky; mother, Linda Lou Flippin; sister, Sherri Fought, soon to be brother-in-law Mark Lane; the mother of his children, Lynann Gearheart; daughter, Austyn Flippin; son, Brenden Flippin; son, Chase Flippin; nephew, Hamilton Fletcher; and niece, Holly Fought.
His family will be holding a memorial service in Kanawha State Forest at Shelter 5 on Saturday, January 23, at 1:30. You may also visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.