LARRY D. LITTON, 67, of Mink Shoals crossed over to his eternal home on Sunday, June 13, 2021 after a short illness with his loving wife at his side.
He was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, and WV Institute of Technology with a degree in chemical engineering. He was also a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie of almost 23 years and partner of almost 26 years; children, Danielle Litton of South Carolina and Texas, James Litton of South Carolina; their mother and his lifelong friend, Elizabeth Rose South Carolina; his adopted children by his heart, Joey Strickland and Phillip Brandon Meadows. There are so many that called him Dad. Also he leaves grandchildren, Lilan Rago and Matthew Litton of South Carolina. He was loved by so many. He will be forever missed.
His wife would like to thank the staff of CAMC Memorial MICU and Hospice Care for the wonderful loving care they provided. Per his wishes his remains will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please just hold your loved ones tight. Life is fragile and short.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D St., South Charleston.