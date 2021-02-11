Thank you for Reading.

LARRY EDWARD JONES, 62 of Charleston passed away February 8, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, West South Charleston. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.