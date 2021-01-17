LARRY J. DOSTER passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He is survived by a brother, a niece and two nephews.
He grew up in Raleigh, NC and went back to school in his late 20's attending North Carolina State University while working fulltime. He graduated at the top of his class in chemical engineering. He worked and retired from Union Carbide with over 20 years of service in Charleston. He was married to the late Deborah Lakin Doster who was an elementary school teacher in Charleston. He will be missed by friends and family.
You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.