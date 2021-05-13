LARRY "JOE" POWELL, 73, of Left Hand, WV formerly of Alabama and Florida, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic.
Born January 7, 1948 in Hartselle, AL, he was a son of the late Floyd James Albert and Lattie Carrol Powell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Fleming.
Larry, or Joe as he was sometimes known, was a retired United States Air Force Tech Sergent and a faithful member of Newton Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Brenda Powell; children, Kenneth Powell (Tracy) of Freeport, FL, Justin Powell of Nashville, TN, Larrisa Powell (Adam) of Left Hand; sister, Sarah Smith of Texas and 10 grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Newton Baptist Church, 790 Hollywood Road, Newton, WV officiated by Pastor Darius Walker. You may also visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.