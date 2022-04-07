. Lawrence Michael Gresham Jr Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website LAWRENCE MICHAEL GRESHAM, JR., 61, of Charleston passed away March 26, 2022. No services will be held at this time. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Charleston Lawrence Michael Gresham Jr Pass Away Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Fenton Randolph Collins Bobby L. Cottrill Blank . Lawrence Michael Gresham Jr Blank David Lee Ingram Kenneth Edward Plants Alphonso Lee Erby Blank Jesse Lee Hayes Blank Scott "Voodoo" Cameron Fenton Randolph Collins Frances Ellen Martin Ford Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events