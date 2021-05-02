LEROY CHARLES DAVIS II, 81, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House after complications from a fall and subdural hematoma. He spent his final weeks with his loving wife, Carolyn Davis, and his daughter, Patricia Davis-Muffett, by his side.
Roy was born on May 17, 1939, in Trenton, NJ, and spent his childhood and early adolescence mainly in the Philadelphia suburbs. He graduated from Delhaas High School in Bristol, PA, in 1957, where he was a wrestler, football player and track star. After high school, he entered the US Army and became a Chinese linguist. He served in the early days of the Vietnam War and returned home to marry his high school sweetheart (his first wife, the late Carol Ann Phipps). He then began working while he completed his mechanical engineering degree, and graduated from Drexel University. He spent his career in mechanical engineering and construction project management, working for many years at Rohm and Haas, BASF and ultimately, working for Union Carbide (eventually Dow Chemical), where he worked until he retired as director of project management. In retirement, he wrote a book of advice for young project managers, The Politics of Project Management, and worked as a project management consultant for a decade after retirement. He relocated from New Jersey to West Virginia for his role at Union Carbide in 1991, and Charleston became his adopted home. He was an avid golfer for many years and belonged to the Edgewood Country Club, served on the Regatta Committee with his wife, and was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church. He was a birdwatcher and loved to garden and enjoyed strolling around the Capitol grounds and the Capitol Market. He could always be counted on for a good story, a good laugh, and to share a good meal and a bottle of wine.
He was a loving father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn Davis; his children, Patricia Davis-Muffett of Potomac, MD, Melissa Riley of Lexington, KY, and Sarah Plumley of Charleston, WV and his grandchildren, Alexander Riley and Andrew Riley of Lexington, KY; Kaden Muffett of Galveston, TX; and Izzy and Truman Muffett of Potomac, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Hubbard Hospice House,1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
A small memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
