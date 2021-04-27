LEROY CHARLES DAVIS II, 81 of Charleston died April 25, 2021. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday Gazette-Mail. Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston is serving the family.
