Affordable Cremations

413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
LEROY CHARLES DAVIS II, 81 of Charleston died April 25, 2021. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday Gazette-Mail. Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston is serving the family.

