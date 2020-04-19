Lewis "Steve" Canterbury Sr.

LEWIS STEPHEN "STEVE" CANTERBURY SR., 70, of Clendenin, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Steve graduated from Herbert Hoover High School, Class of 1967. He retired from Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal in 2004 with over 36 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 33.
Steve was a family man and lived all his life on the family farm on which he was raised and raised his family, as well. He loved raising a garden, putting up hay, making apple butter, and just working around the farm. He also loved helping friends and neighbors, lending a hand whenever it was needed.
Born on July 2, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles Chester Canterbury and Erna Lenora "Butch" Ranson Canterbury.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Regina K. (Layne) Canterbury; their daughter, Beth (Allen) Whitman of Winfield; sons, Stephen Jr. (Missi) of Pinch, and Michael (companion, Aprielle Smith) of Clendenin; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Canterbury of Akron, OH. He loved being Grandad to Evan and Allie Whitman, Emily and Jessica Canterbury, and Ethan (mom, Jaime) Canterbury. He was a beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews.
The family plans to have a celebration of Steve's life at a later date. Until then, you may visit Steve's Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.