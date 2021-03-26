Thank you for Reading.

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

LISA ELLA BIRD, 55, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with her daughter by her side. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you