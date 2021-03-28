LISA ELLA BIRD, 55, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with her daughter by her side.
Born January 12, 1966 in South Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Olin L. and Mary Ella Pauley Bird. She was also preceded in death by her sister Fay Bird and her son Jacob Seals.
Lisa was a 1984 graduate of Winfield High School and Marshall University. She was a certified respiratory therapist at various hospital and eldercare facilities in the area. She also served as a three-state Regional Health Manager of Genesis Healthcare. She had a lifelong passion for horses and thoroughly enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are her children, Brandy Lea Brothers (Brian Linzy) of Charleston, Joshua Lee Brothers (Lauren) of Barboursville, Damien H. Seals (Courtney) of Martinsburg; grandchildren, Koby Isaiah Kessell, Kaiden Luke Goodyear, Brooklyn K. Brothers, Isabella A. Brothers, Skyler Grace Brothers, Alexander Seals, Ava Seals and Aiden Seals; great-granddaughter, Kyley Kessell; siblings, Gary Bird (Shirley) and Lonnie Bird all of Scott Depot, Vernon Bird and Jim Bird (Mary) all of Greenbrier County.
Honoring her request, Lisa will be laid to rest with her parents during a private service with her children. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.