Dr. LITCHFIELD THOMPSON "LOB" Husband. Father. Grandfather. Brother. Teacher. Friend.
Dr. Litchfield O'Brien (LOB) Thompson, retired professor from West Virginia State University, died on 19 October 2020 at age 83. Although he was fighting a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease, he finally succumbed to complications from COVID-19.
Born in Barbados, LOB was the 6th of Arnold and Ada Thompson's 7 children. His father was distinguished as being the first black sergeant in the Barbados Police Force. LOB was an excellent athlete who played cricket, soccer, and ran track. He attended Coleridge & Parry Secondary School where he was the first Barbados schoolboy to run the 100-yard dash in under 10 seconds. After graduating, he worked at the Barbados Advocate newspaper for 5 years and then moved to England where he joined the Royal Air Force. After 6 years of service with posts around Europe and Asia, LOB enrolled in the University of London (Enfield College) from there he would go on to the University of Oregon where he earned his PhD. After years of traveling, he settled in West Virginia to raise his family and create another lifetime of memories. LOB retired from West Virginia State College (University) after helping students see the world differently for 31 years.
LOB is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Pearl Thompson; children Gennet Thompson of Florida, Hailu Thompson of Virginia, and daughter-in-law Eileen Thompson; grandchildren Evan and Callie Thompson; and, an extended family in the Caribbean, the U.S., and Europe.
LOB was cremated and returned home on 22 October 2020.
You may visit his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Cremation arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.