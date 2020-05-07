MARCIA NASH, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center. She fought a long battle with her health for many years.
Marcia longed to once again meet the love of her life, the late Carl Nash as well as her parents and many siblings.
Surviving relatives include, Edward Moon, Nancy Kidd-Moon; grandson, Matthew Kidd; step-daughter, Sandra Parsons; brothers, Chuck Galaska, Steve Galaska; sisters, Patsy Galaska, Mary Galaska.
Marcia had a smile that could light up a room and is deeply missed. A special thank you to those of Riverside for their love and support especially Hope, Courtney, Marci and Darlene.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Until then, please visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.