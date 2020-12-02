Thank you for Reading.

MARGARET VIRGINIA WOOLLS SIMS, 79, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com view the complete obituary and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.