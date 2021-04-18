MARLENE TERRY, 65, of Charleston passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her home.
Born December 25, 1955, she was the Christmas baby of Rose Bowyer of Stoneville, NC and the late Omar Bowyer.
A graduate of Riverside School of Nursing, Newport News, VA, she was a Registered Nurse focused on gastroenterology in Florida and Georgia. She was a proud wife and mother and also loved her cats, Butters and Rupi.
In addition to her mother, Marlene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Pat Terry; sons, Ian Terry (Suzanne) of Smithsburg, MD, Sean Terry of Charleston; grandchildren, Blossom, Oakley and Mavis; siblings, Ronald Bowyer (Judy) of Capon Bridge, Jetta Biggs (Mike) of Stoneville, NC, John Bowyer (Emmie) of Gastonia, NC.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.