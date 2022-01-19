Marshall E. Mitchell Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website MARSHALL E. MITCHELL, 39, of Charleston, died December 29, 2021. There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Charleston E. Mitchell Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Blank Fay Eskew Linda Faye Holley Cecil Eugene Haas Blank Laci Dawn Renee Hively Robert Joseph "Joe" DeHart Blank Nicholas “Nick” Wilkinson Blank Norval Austin Buddy Bowie Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony