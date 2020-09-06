MARY ANN ANDERSON, 59, of South Charleston passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Born November 13, 1960 in Ravina, OH, she was a daughter of the late Jay and Jettie Underwood Anderson.
Mary Ann was a Healthcare Professional for over 30 years, serving patients and their families at area hospitals including CAMC, Thomas Memorial and most recently, Select Specialty Hospital. She loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing and animals. She also had a deep fondness for hotdogs...with everything...
Surviving are her sons, Quintin Anderson (Frances Mullins) of South Charleston, Elijah Anderson (Alicia) of St. Albans; her brother, John Anderson of Buchannon.
There will be no formal service held at this time. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Memorial contributions should be directed to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association., 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 in her honor.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D St., South Charleston.