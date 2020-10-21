Thank you for Reading.

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
MATTHEW BRENT PAYNE, 48, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.