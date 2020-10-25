MATTHEW BRENT PAYNE, 48, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
Matt was a 1991 graduate of South Charleston High School and attended West Virginia State College. Throughout his career in the auto financing and banking industries, he enjoyed helping others. Matt enjoyed sports, music and was always joking with others. For years, he fought a courageous battle with a serious illness but always faced the day with positivity. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Surviving are his son, Matthew Jordan Payne of South Charleston; his parents, Bob and Cil Payne of South Charleston; his sister, Amy Crist (Tony) of Scott Depot.
Matt's life will be remembered privately by the family at a later date. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
"Love you Dad, way she goes. It is what it is, love you." Your son, Matt.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.