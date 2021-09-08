On Friday, September 3, 2021, the Angels came and received MAXINE "TOODLE" LIPSCOMB COLE at the young age of 92.
Born June 14, 1929 in Pinch, she was a daughter of the late Reginald and Virginia Kyle Lipscomb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Cole as well as her sisters, Inez, Phyllis, Betty and Frances; brothers, Bill, Jerry and Charles.
She was a 1947 graduate of Elkview High School where she performed as a majorette. A career woman, she began working at the age of 18 at SS Kresge's, one of the five and dime stores on Capital Street. She continued later working in the credit department of Stone and Thomas and retired as a trust officer with Huntington Bank. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and The Cathedral of Prayer. She enjoyed singing and would often be found in the church choir or gospel group.
Surviving are her daughter, Ann "Andie" Blevins of Dunbar; grandchildren, Will and Samuel King and Tonya Beckner; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor, Luke and Maxwell; sisters, Margaret Day of Missouri, Barbara Tolley of Texas, Becky Noble of Virginia, Paula Lipscomb of Charleston; brothers, John Lipsomb of Charleston, Richard Lipscomb of Elkview, Joe Lipscomb of Dunbar; and a large host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of Toodle's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Dunbar City Park Activity Building, 1300 City Park Road, Dunbar with her nephew, Brian Lipscomb speaking. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In keeping with her festival nature, guests are requested to wear your brightest colors. (She HATED black!) You may also visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.