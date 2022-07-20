Thank you for Reading.

413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
MICHAEL COOPER, 74, of St. Albans died July 12, 2022 at his home. There will be no services at this time. Cremation arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.

