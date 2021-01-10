MICHAEL RAY MOLES, 69, of Elkview, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at home following a long illness.
Michael was born October 28, 1951 a son of the late Sherman H. and Phyllis "Dimple" Moles. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda lea Moles; sisters, Phyllis "Toots" Bostic, Joanna Eads, Patty Lawson and Alice Page.
He served his country with the United States Army.
Surviving are his son, Michael Moles, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Stone (Dickie) of Poca and Debbie Page of Campbells Creek.
In keeping with Michael's wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be no public service at this time. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.