413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
MICHAEL TED HOLSTEIN, 65, of Nitro, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.