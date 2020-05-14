MICHELE L. SHAFER, 50, of Clendenin, passed away May 9, 2020.
Michele was preceded in death by her mother, Jeneta Hersman.
She is survived by her father, Larry Wilmoth (Vicky); companion, Kenny Carper; sons, Dylan Shafer (Madison), Jacob Shafer (Hannah), Tyler Wilmoth; grandchildren, Jaden and Aspen Shafer; sister, Melissa Adkins (Rick).
Michele was a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother.
It was Michele's wishes to be cremated.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
You may share memories of Michele by visiting her tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.