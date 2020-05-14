Michele L. Shafer

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

MICHELE L. SHAFER, 50, of Clendenin, passed away May 9, 2020.

Michele was preceded in death by her mother, Jeneta Hersman.

She is survived by her father, Larry Wilmoth (Vicky); companion, Kenny Carper; sons, Dylan Shafer (Madison), Jacob Shafer (Hannah), Tyler Wilmoth; grandchildren, Jaden and Aspen Shafer; sister, Melissa Adkins (Rick).

Michele was a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother.

It was Michele's wishes to be cremated.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

You may share memories of Michele by visiting her tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com. Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Beard, Dolly - 1 p.m., Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.

Hamrick Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Mabe, Tommie - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Neumeyer, Robert - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Peschko, Bruce - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Roueche', Rebecca - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston; also streaming live, see obituary.

Stanley, Michael - 1 p.m., Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier.

Wyant, Charles - 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.