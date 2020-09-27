MONA ROSINA SCOTT MYERS, a life-long resident of West Virginia, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 88. Mona was born on April 12, 1932 in Charleston.
A hard-working, resilient West Virginian through and through, Mona grew up in Charleston where she worked in factories, hair salons, and the service industry. She was a member of the Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge where she always enjoyed meeting new people. However, what she enjoyed most in life was spending time with (and spoiling) her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her favorite time of year was Christmas when family from across the state and country would come to celebrate and fill her house with love and laughter.
Mona is survived by her three daughters, Linda Myers Lowe and husband, Charles, Donna Myers Legg and husband, Robert, and Pamela Myers Selbe and husband, Joseph. She leaves five grandchildren: Trista Frazor (Johnnie), Stacy Dixon (Tommy), Brook Valentine (Justin), Tiffany Hill (Channing), and Missy Myers. She was also blessed with 18 great-grandchildren.
Mona was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Slater Hager; husband, John Myers; her partner, Don Jackson; and beloved son, Johnny "John Boy" Myers.The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Valley Center in South Charleston for their excellent care of Mona.
A private service will be held with the family.
