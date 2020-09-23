Essential reporting in volatile times.

Website

NANCY ANN LLOYD, 72, of South Charleston passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at CAMC-Memorial Division. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.