NANCYCAROLCHILDRESSNANCYCAROLC

NANCY CAROL CHILDRESS, 76, of Alum Creek passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hospice West, South Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Kyle Sr. and Nora Lovejoy Childress. She was predeceased by her brothers Kyle Jr., Richard, and Gary. Nancy was a sales clerk having worked at The Diamond, Berman's Jewelry Store, J C Penney and Kohls. She is survived by her nieces and their families.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be no service. Please honor Nancy's memory with a donation to Kanawha Hospice or a charity of your choice. Affordable Cremations, South Charleston is assisting the family.