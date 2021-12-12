ORMAN B. (PETE) MEADOWS, JR., 78, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away on December 6th after a fierce battle with lung cancer.
Pete was born on February 3rd, 1943 to Gladys and Orman Meadows in a farmhouse on a dirt road ridge about 6 miles up the Greenbrier River out of Hinton, WV. After graduating from Beckley's Woodrow Wilson High School in 1960, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he spent a successful 4 year career in France and Germany as a telephone maintenance technician. After receiving an honorable discharge, he came home to West Virginia and landed a job with DuPont Chemical in Belle. Pete started his career with DuPont in the Labor gang and moved quickly up the ladder, finally retiring as a Mechanical Foreman 33 years later. In 1964, he met the love of his life Joann and they wed in 1966, going on to have two children,, Ron and Betsy. Pete was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Betsy, Ron, and Joann, and always tried his best to support them. Pete was also passionate about fishing, and could often be found on the rivers and lakes of West Virginia (and half the eastern U.S.!) when he wasn't at home. Anyone who knew Pete knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.
Pete was preceded in death by his father Orman, mother Gladys, and brother Tommy Joe.
Pete is survived by his wife Joann, his brother Don (wife Barbara), children Betsy and Ron (wife Lisa), grandchildren Jacquelyn, Kirk, Ashley, Ryan, and Josh, and great grandchildren Austin, Payton, Danica, and Emileena.
Pete requested a small private service with immediate family only, but we appreciate your love and support, and encourage you to share your favorite memories on this memorial website. (https://everloved.com/life-of/pete-meadows/)
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of West Virginia, 413 D Street, South Charleston WV 25303.