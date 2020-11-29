Pamela Jean Johnston

PAMELA "PAM" JEAN JOHNSTON (FIELDS), 61, of Charleston, WV passed peacefully in her sleep on the 25th of November after a long battle with cancer.
Pam spent her last days surrounded by her family and the love of her life, Bruce Johnston. Pam was a loving mother to Dwain "Scott" Casto, Michael "Shane" Casto (Kathryn), Shane Allen Johnston (Holly) and Sarah Elizabeth (Johnston) Gore. She was also a dedicated grandmother to Chloe Kassandra Casto, Michael "Khane" Casto and Harley and Caides Johnston.
Pam joins her parents, Norma Jean Fields and Denvil Fields and her brother and sister, Dovie Fields and Peggy Peck in Heaven.
Her surviving siblings are Dave Fields, Sue (Fields) Worden, Christy (Fields) Beaver, Sandy (Fields) Joslin and Jimmy Fields. Pam leaves behind many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
You may share memories of Pam by visiting her tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.