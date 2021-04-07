Thank you for Reading.

PATRICIA "PATTI" EAGLE, 67, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Elk River Nazarene Church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed in her honor to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

