PATRICIA "PATTI" EAGLE, 67, of Mink Shoals passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston following an eight year battle with breast cancer.
Born March 11, 1953 in Jackson Center, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Lucille Jenkins. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie and Denny and her sister, Sandra "JoJo"; son-in-law, Chuck Shivley.
Patti was an ER nurse at St. Francis Hospital Charleston for many years working closely with the Center for Organ Recovery. She was also owner/operator of Patti's Glass House, Mink Shoals, a collectible shop. She enjoyed working in her flowers, but most of all, she LOVED being a grandmother. Blake was her pride and joy. She loved cheering him on at his sporting events and other activities. She also enjoyed making candy and chocolates for friends and family as well as watching Crowder auctions.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Roland G. Eagle; daughter, Erica Shivley (Scott Stewart) of Cross Lanes; grandson, Blake Fisher and his father, Zachary Fisher whom she thought of as a son of Mink Shoals; brother, Charles Jenkins (Sue) of Spartanburg, SC; special cousins, Kay and Dick Morris of Fredonia, PA.
A celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Elk River Nazarene Church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating.
You may also visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
A special thanks to Dr. Jame Abraham, Hospice nurses, Laurel Jo and Amber as well as very close family friend, Michelle Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed in her honor to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.