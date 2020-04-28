PAUL KENNETH NUNLEY, 65, of Belle, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25th 2020 after a long illness. He was born March 6th 1955 in Charleston, WV.
He was a 1973 graduate of Dupont High School. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He knew how to call in a turkey and better yet, he knew how to cook a good meal.
He wanted everybody to enjoy a home cooked meal and go back for seconds, thirds or until you were miserable. His family and friends enjoyed hearing him play the banjo and spoons and wildlife sightings of the day. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. He loved being at his camp in Pocahontas county with his dogs, where life moved slower. He appreciated the simpler things in life and had one of the biggest hearts you'd ever see. He retired from E.I. Dupont after more than 35 years of service. He was raised in Coal Fork Methodist Church and came to know Jesus personally in the last few years of his life.
Paul was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Betty Chestnut Nunley, and Wife of 10 years, Kelly McNeeley Nunley.
He is survived by his Son Luke (Jennifer) Nunley of Liberty, grandchildren - Bryar, Branson, and Berkley Nunley, sister Doris "Rusty" (James) Patrick of South Charleston, Aunt Dorothy Lawrence of Charleston, step-son Patrick Taylor and step granddaughters Allison and Alivia, as well as many cousins, life-long friends and buddies at the Pool Room.
Special thanks to Paul's sister, Rusty for help with appointments and being there until the end. Also, special friends - John Arrington, Rick Skiles and "Teetor" for stepping in and helping out, and all those who prayed or gave a word of encouragement along the way. Paul was blessed with lots of special people in his life and he knew it. The family would also like to thank the healthcare professionals at CAMC and Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387. A Memorial Service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at a later date to be announced. "If I don't see you here, I'll see you under the light."
You may share memories of Paul by visiting his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com.
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.