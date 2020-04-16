PEGGY JUNE SUMMERS went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great - grandmother and sister. She was born and raised on Wills Creek, surrounded by brothers and sisters.
After graduating from Clendenin High School, she went on to start her career with the phone company as an operator and continued that career for many years. After raising her family, she began working as a care-giver, until her retirement.
She was a Christian and a member of Jordan Light Baptist Church. She had a love for flower gardening, and grew the most beautiful roses.
Greeting her at the Gates of Heaven were her parents, Otis and Chloie Summers; brothers, James E. Summers and Bobby D. Summers; sister, Helen Strickland; and granddaughter, Victoria Summers.
Left to grieve are sisters, Marj Wills of Jacksonville, FL, Ernestine Stump of Ripley, WV; brother, Ron Summers of Portsmouth, VA; her children, Jeff Summers of Huntington, Kim Young of South Charleston, and Angie (Scott) Bowen of Flintstone, GA. Also left to grieve are her grandchildren, Jonathan Young, Amanda and Vanessa Patton, Stephanie Starkey and Candice Larch; great-grandchildren, Jack and Mallory Gilbride and Aiden Starkey; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to Kanawha Charleston Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
The family would like to extend loving thanks to Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center for the care and love shown to her by the staff. They were the best. May God Bless You All.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D St., South Charleston.