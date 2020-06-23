Robert Lee "Chuck" Williams

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

ROBERT LEE "CHUCK" WILLIAMS, JR, age 50 of Chelyan, WV passed away after a short illness on June 19, 2020. There will be no funeral service as requested. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.

McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.