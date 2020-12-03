ROBERT LEE RHODES (TOOTER), 66 from Charleston, WV has left his earthly family and friends on November 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Rhodes; mother, Jacqueline Jones Rhodes and younger sister, Catherine Ann Murray all of Charleston.
Robert retired from Kanawha County Schools after many years of faithful service. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time at his camp on the river.
He has left behind his love of 16 years, Beverly Hanshaw and three step-children.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Smokehouse, 1549 W. Washington Street, Charleston, WV 25387.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mountain Mission at www.mountainmission.com
