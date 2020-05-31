Robert Lee Russell Jr.

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

ROBERT LEE "ROBBY" RUSSELL JR., 37, of Hernshaw, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at CAMC-Memorial Division. He will be laid to rest with Shannon at Barker Cemetery, Ashford, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories, offer condolences. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.

