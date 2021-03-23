ROBERTA LYNN SEABOLT, 55, passed away Friday March 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Leon Barbour and Olga Oressa (Barbour) Conley; son, Gregory Steven Seabolt.
Roberta is survived by her loving husband; Steven Shelby Seabolt; sons,Christopher Wayne Seabolt (Tonya) and Travis Daniel Seabolt (Samanatha); five grandchildren , one great-grandchild, and two grandchildren expected; sister, Linda D. Craft, and brother, William Wayne Barbour.
Cremation Services provided by Affordable Cremations of West Virginia.