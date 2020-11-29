ROCKY A. PARSONS, 44, of Culloden passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Service arrangements will be updated as they become known. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
- Timberline Mountain's Indiana owners spend $10M for new lifts, lodge makeover
- UK-based tech company plans to bring jobs, energy storage development to WV
- WV children spend more time separated from family than any other children
- Commentary: Winter is coming, and it looks bleak
- WVU basketball: Osabuohien is Swiss Army knife
- Kanawha schools' facilities plan could bring more consolidation
- Initiative expanding use of specialty crops in state-made drinks
- Statehouse Beat: Home is where the governor is
- Marshall football: Herd back up to 15th in latest rankings
- Chuck Landon: It's time to push pause button on sports