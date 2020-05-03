RONALD JAMES ROBSON, 75, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home in Hurricane, WV.
Born February 27, 1945, in Wheeling, he was a son of the late William and Eleanor Saffle Robson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Robson Coulter.
Ronald received his degree in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University in 1968. His career with Union Carbide spanned 30 years. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AICHE) and spent many years as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He absolutely loved golfing and was many things to many people, especially a husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of almost 53 years, Pauline; children, Kelly Westfall (Dennis) of Poca, Christopher Robson of Barboursville; grandchildren, Jessica Terpenning (Daniel), Kelsey Westfall, Kyle, William and Phillip Robson, as well as his faithful dog and companion, Bogart.
A celebration Ronald's life will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387 or to Habitat for Humanity, 815 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.