RONALD LEE TAYLOR SR., 53, of Charleston, left this earth March 2, 2020, to be in a better place, no suffering. There will be a celebration of Ronald's life at a later date. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
