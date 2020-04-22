ROSA MAY CASTO, 76, of Hometown, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. A celebration of her life will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Hoke, Lillian - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leroy.
Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.