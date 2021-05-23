RUSSELL LEON SHAFFER, 72, of St. Albans passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Born January 7, 1949 in Quick, he was a son of the late Willis and Elsie Morris Shaffer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Billy.
Russell began working with CAMC hospitals at the age of 16. Following his retirement from the hospitals, he also worked for Peerless Block and 3-M Products, St. Albans. He currently operated his own lawn care service.
Surviving are his daughters, Shelly Thomas (Michael) of Ripley, Carrie Beasley (Joseph) of Charleston; sister, Verla Spence; former wife, Sarah Rock of Charleston; grandchildren, Khalil and Brandon Thomas and Britany Beasley as well as nephews, Blake, Eddie and Casey Shaffer.
A celebration of his life is planned for August, 2021.
