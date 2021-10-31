Rusty A. Wyant Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website RUSTY A. WYANT, age 50, of Charleston, WV formerly of Gauley Bridge died suddenly on Tuesday October 19, 2021.He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, loved to fish, watch NASCAR and his favorite rock band was Kiss. He also loved to draw.He was preceded in death by his Dad, Leonard and his brother Eddie.Rusty is survived by his mother, Thelma from Charleston, his sister Diana (Walt) Painter from Diamond, WV, several nieces and nephews and special friend Cassie.There will be a graveside service at Wyant family cemetery in Lizemores on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 2 p.m.Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rusty A. Wyant Wv Charleston Cremation Worship Eddie Leonard Cassie Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rusty A. Wyant Dorsel Hodges Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner John Henry Crist Dorsel Hodges Christopher Michael Boggs Renee Wiles-Johnson Blank Glen R. Erwin Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 31, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right