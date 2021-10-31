Thank you for Reading.

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

RUSTY A. WYANT, age 50, of Charleston, WV formerly of Gauley Bridge died suddenly on Tuesday October 19, 2021.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, loved to fish, watch NASCAR and his favorite rock band was Kiss. He also loved to draw.

He was preceded in death by his Dad, Leonard and his brother Eddie.

Rusty is survived by his mother, Thelma from Charleston, his sister Diana (Walt) Painter from Diamond, WV, several nieces and nephews and special friend Cassie.

There will be a graveside service at Wyant family cemetery in Lizemores on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston, WV.

