RUTH ANN PARRISH The graveside service to celebrate the life of Ruth Ann Parrish will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
